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26M AGO

Jeevan Sihota betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open will be held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse and will be played on a par-70 course measuring 7,389 yards.

Latest odds for Sihota at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • Sihota has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the last five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Sihota's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedMC70-72+2--

Sihota's recent performances

  • Sihota's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited, where he posted a score of 2-over.

Sihota's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
Average Strokes Gained: Total---

Sihota's advanced stats and rankings

  • No 2026 season statistics are currently available for Sihota.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sihota as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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