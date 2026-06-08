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29M AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the RBC Canadian Open.

Thorbjornsen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC75-73+4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Thorbjornsen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge1666-65-71-71-753
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.25
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.25
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-68-74-65-723.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-64-66-72-1053
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2274-65-67-77-552
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.3

Thorbjornsen's recent performances

  • He has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2570.308
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.082-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2250.056
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.350-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.050-0.100

Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.082 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
  • Thorbjornsen has earned 423 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th), while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.24% ranked 12th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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