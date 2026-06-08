Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

He has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.