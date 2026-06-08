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28M AGO

Mike Weir betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mike Weir prepares to play a shot on the fifth tee during the first round of the Insperity Invitational 2026 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 08, 2026 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Mike Weir prepares to play a shot on the fifth tee during the first round of the Insperity Invitational 2026 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 08, 2026 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Mike Weir returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Weir looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Weir at the RBC Canadian Open.

Weir's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+4
2024MC68-73+1
2023T5272-70-74-70-2
2022MC72-70+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Weir's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Weir's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 52nd at 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Weir's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC81-73+10--
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--

Weir's recent performances

  • Weir had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
  • Weir has an average of -0.771 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Weir has averaged -1.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Weir's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.771
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.170
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.116
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.002

Weir's advanced stats and rankings

  • Weir posted a 47.22% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season, while his average Driving Distance of 267.5 yards shows his current form.
  • On the greens, Weir has delivered a 29.50 Putts Per Round average this season. In addition, he has a 30.56% Bogey Avoidance rate and breaks par 11.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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