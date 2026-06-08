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28M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after posting a 3-over score. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Moore at the RBC Canadian Open.

Moore's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-74+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.25
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.8
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5068-75-72-74+112.792
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4471-74-72-73+216.5
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT267-67-67-68-15208.333

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4640.345
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.497-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1680.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3080.354
Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4420.704

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.464 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.497 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
  • Moore has earned 365 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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