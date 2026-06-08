Taylor Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after posting a 3-over score. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Moore's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.8
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.5
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.464
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.497
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.168
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.308
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.442
|0.704
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.464 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.497 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- Moore has earned 365 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.