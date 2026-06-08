Marcelo Rozo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo will compete at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.200
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.263
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.239
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-1.390
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.566
|-0.401
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.263 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (193rd) and ranks 155th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.54%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.