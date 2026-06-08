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28M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Eric Cole returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Cole at the RBC Canadian Open.

Cole's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-75+4
2024MC74-70+4
2023T669-73-69-63-14

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged 1.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.627-0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3610.731
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.5110.369
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5950.819
Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8401.768

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.627 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.361 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
  • Cole has earned 793 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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