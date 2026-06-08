Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Cole's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2023
|T6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|67-72-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 1.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.627
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.361
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.511
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.595
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.840
|1.768
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.627 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.361 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Cole has earned 793 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.