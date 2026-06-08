Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 36th at last year's RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Olesen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|2024
|T27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-67-80-67
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|71-65-69-71
|-8
|4.300
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.174
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.138
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.056
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.289
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.033
|0.105
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.138 mark. He recorded a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.14 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.83% of the time.
- Olesen ranks 153rd with 80 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.