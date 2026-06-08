PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
30M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips missed the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Vilips at the RBC Canadian Open.

Vilips' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--

Vilips' recent performances

  • He has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Vilips has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.519-0.238
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.020-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.226-0.007
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4710.122
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.293-0.359

Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.519 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Vilips has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
30M AGO
Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW