Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips missed the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Vilips' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- He has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.519
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.020
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.226
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.471
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.293
|-0.359
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.519 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.