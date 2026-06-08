Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

He has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Vilips has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.