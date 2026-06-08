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30M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa prepares to play a shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa prepares to play a shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.

Latest odds for Higgo at the RBC Canadian Open.

Higgo's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4269-69-70-70-2
2023T5071-69-72-73-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Higgo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3269-65-75-68-323.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.92
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5272-69-72-66-511.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6971-67-74-71+33.1
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Higgo has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has averaged 0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.0410.175
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.571-0.238
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.1460.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.2770.294
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.0350.299

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.041 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.571 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 61.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 16.80% of the time.
  • Higgo has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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