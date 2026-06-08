PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
53M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson finished tied for 52nd at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Peterson at the RBC Canadian Open.

Peterson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5265-70-70-69-6

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of six-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1166-70-71-65-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260.000
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
  • Peterson has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.366-0.304
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0840.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2290.191
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2070.173
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1550.129

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 274.0 yards shows room for improvement off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.084 mark. He has hit 65.48% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.79 putts per round, and he has broken par 26.59% of the time.
  • Peterson currently sits 141st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 96 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
49M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
49M AGO
Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
51M AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW