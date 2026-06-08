Paul Peterson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson finished tied for 52nd at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Peterson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of six-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|66-70-71-65
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.366
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.084
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.229
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.207
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.155
|0.129
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 274.0 yards shows room for improvement off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.084 mark. He has hit 65.48% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.79 putts per round, and he has broken par 26.59% of the time.
- Peterson currently sits 141st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 96 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.