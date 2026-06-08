Chandler Phillips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Phillips has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Phillips has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.