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23M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips finished tied for 10th in 2024 and 64th in 2025 at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026, looking to improve on his recent performances at the RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Phillips at the RBC Canadian Open.

Phillips's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20256469-68-70-69-4
2024T1069-70-68-64-9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished 64th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.200
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.200
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.700

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Phillips has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.216-0.235
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.934-0.471
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0100.134
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2280.218
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.912-0.354

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.934 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranked 123rd by breaking Par 20.37% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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