PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after posting rounds of 71 and 72. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the RBC Canadian Open.

Yellamaraju's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-72+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Yellamaraju's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.5
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.8
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.4
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.5
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.8
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT573-72-66-68-9275

Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
  • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3930.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.157-0.426
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.1080.027
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.186-0.423
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.629-0.407

Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.393 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.157 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
  • Yellamaraju has earned 651 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
31M AGO
Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW