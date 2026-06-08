Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after posting rounds of 71 and 72. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Yellamaraju's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Yellamaraju's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.5
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.4
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|74-66-71-68
|-5
|11.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-73-66-70
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-66-65-67
|-13
|88.8
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|73-72-66-68
|-9
|275
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.393
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.157
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.108
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.186
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.629
|-0.407
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.393 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.157 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 651 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.