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26M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Smith will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. Ryan Fox is the defending champion after finishing at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Smith at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • Smith has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1365-65-74-68-857.333
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-67-70-71-95.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
  • Smith has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4780.329
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4100.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.197-0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.420-0.830
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.272-0.219

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.410 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
  • Smith has earned 444 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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