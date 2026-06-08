Jordan Smith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Smith will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. Ryan Fox is the defending champion after finishing at 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Smith has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|65-65-74-68
|-8
|57.333
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-67-70-71
|-9
|5.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.478
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.410
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.197
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.420
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.272
|-0.219
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.410 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Smith has earned 444 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.