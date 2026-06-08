Jordan Smith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.410 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.