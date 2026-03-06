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Impact

Impact
Driving impact across communities

Our Impact travels far beyond the ball

The PGA Tour is one of the most impactful charitable organizations in professional sports – built upon a legacy of community impact and powered by its events and volunteers. As the PGA Tour enters a new competitive era in 2028, the league is reimagining its philanthropic strategy, including evolving its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, PGA Tour Charities, to build a more connected, visible and scalable philanthropic platform for the future.

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Lucas Glover talks TOUR Championship, generous gift from Holly, Tim Finchem
Play
Play
5:22
20D AGO
Lucas Glover talks TOUR Championship, generous gift from Holly, Tim Finchem
Impact
PGA TOUR volunteer Jesse brings Memphis hospitality to FedEx St. Jude
Play
Play
1:45
29D AGO
PGA TOUR volunteer Jesse brings Memphis hospitality to FedEx St. Jude
Impact
Notah Begay III surprised with Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
Play
Play
2:54
Jul 20, 2026
Notah Begay III surprised with Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
Impact
Levine Children’s patient enjoys VIP experience at Truist Championship
Play
Play
1:27
May 6, 2026
Levine Children’s patient enjoys VIP experience at Truist Championship
Impact
Chan Kim, Cole Sherwood challenged to chipping contest by Special Olympian
Play
Play
3:47
Apr 1, 2026
Chan Kim, Cole Sherwood challenged to chipping contest by Special Olympian
Impact
Billy Horschel meets Special Olympian at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Play
Play
1:30
Mar 6, 2026
Billy Horschel meets Special Olympian at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Impact
Lucas Glover talks TOUR Championship, generous gift from Holly, Tim Finchem
Play
Play
5:22
20D AGO
Lucas Glover talks TOUR Championship, generous gift from Holly, Tim Finchem
Impact
PGA TOUR volunteer Jesse brings Memphis hospitality to FedEx St. Jude
Play
Play
1:45
29D AGO
PGA TOUR volunteer Jesse brings Memphis hospitality to FedEx St. Jude
Impact
Notah Begay III surprised with Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
Play
Play
2:54
Jul 20, 2026
Notah Begay III surprised with Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
Impact
Levine Children’s patient enjoys VIP experience at Truist Championship
Play
Play
1:27
May 6, 2026
Levine Children’s patient enjoys VIP experience at Truist Championship
Impact
Chan Kim, Cole Sherwood challenged to chipping contest by Special Olympian
Play
Play
3:47
Apr 1, 2026
Chan Kim, Cole Sherwood challenged to chipping contest by Special Olympian
Impact
Billy Horschel meets Special Olympian at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Play
Play
1:30
Mar 6, 2026
Billy Horschel meets Special Olympian at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Impact

Features

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News

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Impact Report

2026 report
2025 report
2024 report

To learn more, visit First Tee, PGA Tour Charities, Inc., PGA Tour Wives Association, PGA Tour Volunteer, Payne Stewart Award, Birdies for the Brave and World Golf Foundation.

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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