Impact
Our Impact travels far beyond the ball
The PGA Tour is one of the most impactful charitable organizations in professional sports – built upon a legacy of community impact and powered by its events and volunteers. As the PGA Tour enters a new competitive era in 2028, the league is reimagining its philanthropic strategy, including evolving its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, PGA Tour Charities, to build a more connected, visible and scalable philanthropic platform for the future.
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To learn more, visit First Tee, PGA Tour Charities, Inc., PGA Tour Wives Association, PGA Tour Volunteer, Payne Stewart Award, Birdies for the Brave and World Golf Foundation.