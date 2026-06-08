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52M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for thirty-sixth.

Latest odds for Silverman at the RBC Canadian Open.

Silverman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3668-69-65-69-9
2024T3568-71-70-68-3
2023MC71-73E

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 3-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Silverman has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0930.005
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0340.069
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.001-0.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4460.394
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5720.293

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.093 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has sported a 0.034 mark. He has a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he has broken par 23.81% of the time.
  • Silverman currently ranks 145th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 91 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Ryan Gerard
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USA
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Tommy Fleetwood
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Sam Burns
USA
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Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
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-8
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