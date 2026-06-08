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26M AGO

Ben James betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee in Sunday singles during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club on September 07, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Ben James of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee in Sunday singles during day two of the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club on September 07, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Ben James returns to compete at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. The RBC Canadian Open features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat his 18-under performance from 2025.

Latest odds for James at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is James's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-71-74-76+1--

James's recent performances

  • James's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 1-over.
  • He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • James has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • James has an average of -1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.413
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.520
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.201
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.223

James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.520 in his past five starts indicates strong iron play.
  • James struggled on the greens with a -1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which has been his biggest weakness.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Ryan Gerard
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R. Gerard
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2

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-5

-11

3

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-4

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Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
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-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
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-10
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-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
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-7

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