Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout heads to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course for the RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 11-14. Ryan Fox defends his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|68-68-67-74
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.322
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.178
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.327
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.556
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.740
|0.961
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.178 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 266 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.