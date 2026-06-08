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26M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout heads to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course for the RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 11-14. Ryan Fox defends his title after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3268-68-67-74-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688

Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.961 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.322-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1780.423
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3270.293
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5560.516
Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7400.961

Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.178 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
  • Bezuidenhout has earned 266 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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