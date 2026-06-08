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Padraig Harrington betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The RBC Canadian Open takes place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, with a purse of $9.8 million. Harrington has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Harrington at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Harrington's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Harrington's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1874-69-67-69-156.250
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7169-70-72-72+32.850
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--

Harrington's recent performances

  • Harrington has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
  • Harrington has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Harrington has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.657-0.688
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.1120.319
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.0970.475
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.069-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.6210.090

Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.657 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards reflects his current form.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sports a 1.112 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harrington has delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time.
  • Harrington currently ranks 165th with 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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