Padraig Harrington betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
The RBC Canadian Open takes place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, with a purse of $9.8 million. Harrington has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Harrington's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|74-69-67-69
|-1
|56.250
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|69-70-72-72
|+3
|2.850
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
- Harrington has an average of -0.688 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.657
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.112
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.097
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.069
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.621
|0.090
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.657 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sports a 1.112 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harrington has delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time.
- Harrington currently ranks 165th with 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.