Vince Covello betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Covello missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, shooting 1-under. He returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Covello's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Covello's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|81
|+10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-67-68-75
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|68-73-74-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.262
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.036 in his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Covello has shown strength with a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been a challenge area, with a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.