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35M AGO

Vince Covello betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Covello missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, shooting 1-under. He returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Covello at the RBC Canadian Open.

Covello's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-67-1

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Covello's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Covello's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC72-73+5--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-69-67-71-13--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D81+10--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-67-68-75-7--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5768-73-74-71-2--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-67-1--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--

Covello's recent performances

  • Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.
  • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Covello has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Covello has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Covello's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.157
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.526
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.262

Covello's advanced stats and rankings

  • Covello posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.036 in his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
  • Around the greens, Covello has shown strength with a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
  • His putting has been a challenge area, with a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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