Vince Covello betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.

He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Covello has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Covello has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.