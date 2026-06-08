Chris Kirk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.

Kirk has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.