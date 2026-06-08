Chris Kirk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk finished tied for seventh at 10-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Kirk's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T7
|69-69-66-66
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.500
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.019
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.194
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.083
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.406
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.109
|0.197
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 (83rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sports a 0.194 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.