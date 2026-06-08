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Chris Kirk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk finished tied for seventh at 10-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Kirk at the RBC Canadian Open.

Kirk's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T769-69-66-66-10

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5269-69-70-72-811.500

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
  • Kirk has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0190.060
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1940.124
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0830.423
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.406-0.410
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.1090.197

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 (83rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sports a 0.194 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
  • Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 128th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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