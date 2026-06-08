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Max Greyserman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2024, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the RBC Canadian Open.

Greyserman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-75+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT971-62-65-67-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1468-69-71-70-290.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-71-70-66-713.956
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-72-68-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-77+12--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1874-70-74-67-354.000

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.2530.232
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0310.394
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0620.214
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.041-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.1180.672

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman has a 0.031 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
  • Greyserman has earned 312 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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