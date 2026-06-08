Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished second at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Burns's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|2024
|T10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2022
|T4
|67-69-65-65
|-14
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 18-under.
- Burns's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished second at 18-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|312.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-72-67-71
|E
|37
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.5
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.162
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.067
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.177
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.713
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.766
|0.999
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.067 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
- Burns has earned 1,076 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.