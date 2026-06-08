Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Burns has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Burns has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.