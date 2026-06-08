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36M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sam Burns finished second at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Burns at the RBC Canadian Open.

Burns's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025266-66-68-62-18
2024T1063-71-67-70-9
2023MC73-71E
2022T467-69-65-65-14

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Burns's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Burns's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished second at 18-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Burns's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT469-69-71-69-10312.5
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-72-67-71E37
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3774-69-75-64-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1670-69-65-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT767-71-68-73-9237.5
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--

Burns's recent performances

  • Burns has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
  • Burns has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.1620.057
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.0670.146
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.177-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7130.802
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7660.999

Burns's advanced stats and rankings

  • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.067 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
  • Burns has earned 1,076 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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