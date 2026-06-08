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David Skinns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

David Skinns finished tied for ninth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll return to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of building on that strong performance at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Skinns at the RBC Canadian Open.

Skinns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T967-67-65-67-14
2024T2162-71-73-67-7
2022T6471-69-73-72+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for ninth at 14-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Skinns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--

Skinns' recent performances

  • Skinns has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Skinns has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.042-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.217-0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.285-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4860.417
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.058-0.050

Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns has recorded a -0.217 mark. He has hit 65.63% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time.
  • Skinns currently sits 154th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 80 points earned this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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