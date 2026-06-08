Andrew Putnam betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.517 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.7 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Putnam delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.

On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.