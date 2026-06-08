Andrew Putnam betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Andrew Putnam of the United States looks to hit a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for sixth at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Putnam's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.517
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.278
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.558
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.182
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.501
|0.576
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.517 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.7 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Putnam delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 513 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th, and he ranked 18th with a 13.43% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.