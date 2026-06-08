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26M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer missed the cut in 2024 but rebounded with a T59 finish in 2025 at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his tournament record.

Latest odds for Springer at the RBC Canadian Open.

Springer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5969-68-74-64-5
2024MC73-72+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5940.253
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.543-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2370.118
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.277-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0110.006

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has struggled with a -0.543 mark. He has hit 65.74% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.08 putts per round and has broken par 21.76% of the time.
  • Springer currently ranks 121st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-12

2

USA
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Wyndham Clark
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W. Clark
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-11
R4
-5

-11

3

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W. Clark
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-11
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-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
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-10
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-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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-8
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