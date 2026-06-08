Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Springer has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.