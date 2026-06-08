Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer missed the cut in 2024 but rebounded with a T59 finish in 2025 at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his tournament record.
Springer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.594
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.543
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.237
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.277
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.011
|0.006
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has struggled with a -0.543 mark. He has hit 65.74% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.08 putts per round and has broken par 21.76% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 121st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.