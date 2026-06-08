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24M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Lipsky has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the RBC Canadian Open.

Lipsky's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+4
2024MC74-72+6
2023MC75-75+6
2022MC71-71+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he missed the cut at 2-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.458-0.447
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.060-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.203-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.003-0.344
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.318-0.935

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.458 (144th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lipsky sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
  • Lipsky accumulated 421 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 66th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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