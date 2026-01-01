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ADVANCED SHOT TRACKING

A Next-Generation digital experience with every shot from every player including dynamic shot trails, radar data, green view and video highlights so you can follow everything live to the minute or catch up on your favorite players after the round

FOLLOW EVERY SHOT IN AMAZING 3D HOLE IMAGES

Whether you're keeping up with your favorite player on the go or getting more insight while you watch one of the featured groups, you won't believe the detail and depth with each hole

RADAR DATA AND FLIGHT PATH

See radar data and shot shapes from the best players in the world, track their numbers and see how they work their way around the course. Use your fingers or controls to fly around the course, change the angle and zoom into the player's perspective

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Don't miss that championship winning shot as you follow leaders down the stretch. See video highlights right there inside TOURCAST taking the 3D action to the next level perspective

GREEN VIEW

Use green view to zoom into the green and measure the undulation and slopes as players try to line up their birdie putt to take the lead

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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