Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 27th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with the goal of improving on last year's performance.
Mitchell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|2024
|T10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|2022
|T7
|67-67-70-66
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of 22-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.668
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.222
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.081
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.284
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.525
|0.355
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.668 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.222 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.