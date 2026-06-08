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29M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell finished tied for 27th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with the goal of improving on last year's performance.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open.

Mitchell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2768-66-68-68-10
2024T1069-67-68-67-9
2023MC72-75+3
2022T767-67-70-66-10

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.300
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of 22-under.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6680.605
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.222-0.148
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.0810.036
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.284-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5250.355

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.668 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.222 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
  • Mitchell has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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