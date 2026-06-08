Beau Hossler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd.
Hossler's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|2024
|T14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.056
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.327
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.213
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.700
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.643
|0.590
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.327 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.