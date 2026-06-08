Austin Eckroat betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Eckroat has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.