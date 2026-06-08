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15M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This will mark his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Eckroat's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.200-0.193
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4490.347
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.1190.201
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0250.199
Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1050.554

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.449 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
  • Eckroat has earned 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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