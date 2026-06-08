Austin Eckroat betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This will mark his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Eckroat's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|68-69-70-76
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|65-71-65-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|67-70-68-70
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.200
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.449
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.119
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.025
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.105
|0.554
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.449 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.