Justin Rose betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Justin Rose of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course in Caledon, Ontario for the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off June 11-14. Rose looks to rebound from last year's missed cut when he returns to this tournament where he finished tied for fourth in 2022.
Rose's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2023
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|2022
|T4
|69-70-67-60
|-14
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|69-76-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-73-65-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has five top-20 finishes and three top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.104
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.542
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.038
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.014
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.489
|0.341
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.542 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
- Rose has earned 1,180 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.