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29M AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Rose returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course in Caledon, Ontario for the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off June 11-14. Rose looks to rebound from last year's missed cut when he returns to this tournament where he finished tied for fourth in 2022.

Latest odds for Rose at the RBC Canadian Open.

Rose's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-71-1
2023869-69-66-71-13
2022T469-70-67-60-14

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Rose's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Rose's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1269-76-68-71-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-73-65-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000

Rose's recent performances

  • Rose has five top-20 finishes and three top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
  • Rose has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rose has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.1040.059
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5420.263
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0380.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.014-0.115
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4890.341

Rose's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.542 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
  • Rose has earned 1,180 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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