Danny Walker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Danny Walker missed the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, shooting even par. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Walker's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-72-77-72
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|68
|68-70-71-72
|+1
|3.400
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|74-64-72-70
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|71-75-78-69
|+5
|7.875
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.468
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.024
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.251
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.455
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.649
|-0.695
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.468 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a 0.024 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Walker delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Walker posted a -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.