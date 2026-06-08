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25M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Danny Walker missed the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, shooting even par. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Walker at the RBC Canadian Open.

Walker's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70E

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • Walker has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.468-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0240.507
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2510.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.455-0.938
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.649-0.695

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.468 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a 0.024 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Walker delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Walker posted a -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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