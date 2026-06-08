William Mouw betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.