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William Mouw betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

William Mouw returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Mouw looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Mouw at the RBC Canadian Open.

Mouw's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-1

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
  • Mouw has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1350.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.0620.148
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.336-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.220-0.507
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.358-0.435

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
  • Mouw has earned 174 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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