Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Vegas finished tied for 27th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 as he looks to improve on his previous results at this event.
Vegas's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|2022
|T53
|71-70-72-68
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-71-69-69
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|68-76-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|75-70-74-69
|E
|8.125
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|77-69-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.928 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.012
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.369
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.308
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.472
|-0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.137
|-1.084
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.369 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.