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26M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Vegas finished tied for 27th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 as he looks to improve on his previous results at this event.

Latest odds for Vegas at the RBC Canadian Open.

Vegas's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2770-69-69-67-5
2022T5371-70-72-68+1

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Vegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-76+12--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-67-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-71-69-69+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5268-76-69-72+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1867-76-69-73-354.000

Vegas's recent performances

  • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Vegas has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.928 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vegas has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0120.160
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.369-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.308-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.472-0.928
Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.137-1.084

Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.369 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
  • Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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