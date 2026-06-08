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37M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th.

Latest odds for Clark at the RBC Canadian Open.

Clark's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5966-69-74-66-5
2022T763-70-68-69-10

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
  • Clark has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 2.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0910.058
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6250.600
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2220.268
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0491.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8052.039

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.091 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.625 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked third by breaking par 26.09% of the time.
  • Clark has earned 1,098 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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