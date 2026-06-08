Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th.
Clark's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|2022
|T7
|63-70-68-69
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|67-75-68-67
|-11
|350.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|53.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 2.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.091
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.625
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.222
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.049
|1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.805
|2.039
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.091 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.625 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked third by breaking par 26.09% of the time.
- Clark has earned 1,098 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.