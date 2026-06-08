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26M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber finished tied for 18th at 12-under in last year's RBC Canadian Open. He returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance.

Latest odds for Suber at the RBC Canadian Open.

Suber's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1866-68-69-65-12

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.4
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.0
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.6
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-724.0
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6367-74-70-75+24.2
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-70-81-70+22.9

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 23-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1870.332
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4720.475
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.106-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.4040.041
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.2250.563

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.472 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
  • Suber earned 196 FedExCup Regular Season points (107th) and ranked 86th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.49%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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T. Fleetwood
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USA
S. Burns
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ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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-7

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