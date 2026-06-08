Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2024, posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this $9.8 million event.
Cauley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|73-74-71-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.057
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.317
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.191
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.335
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.229
|0.699
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.317 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 520 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th, and posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.26% (38th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.