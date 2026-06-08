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26M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2024, posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this $9.8 million event.

Latest odds for Cauley at the RBC Canadian Open.

Cauley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-72+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
  • Cauley has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged 0.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.0570.333
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3170.361
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1910.181
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.335-0.176
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2290.699

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.317 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
  • Cauley has earned 520 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th, and posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.26% (38th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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