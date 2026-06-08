Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.317 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.