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29M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th.

Latest odds for Malnati at the RBC Canadian Open.

Malnati's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5968-66-68-73-5
2023T4370-69-73-72-4
2022MC77-72+9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 43rd at 4-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.300
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Malnati has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.764-0.763
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.615-0.252
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2370.405
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5240.506
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.618-0.104

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.764 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.615 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 60.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.58, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
  • Malnati has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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