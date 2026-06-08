Peter Malnati betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th.
Malnati's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|2023
|T43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|2022
|MC
|77-72
|+9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 43rd at 4-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.300
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.764
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.615
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.237
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.524
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.618
|-0.104
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.764 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.615 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 60.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.58, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.