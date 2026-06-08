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30M AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after posting scores of 70-69. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Clanton at the RBC Canadian Open.

Luke Clanton's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-1

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Luke Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5465-70-77-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-66-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-70-70-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open7072-69-76-74+33.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7569-69-77-72+72.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT569-70-69-68-1260.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--

Luke Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
  • Clanton has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Luke Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.426-0.365
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3160.376
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.394-0.332
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.5560.125
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.060-0.196

Luke Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
  • Clanton has earned 103 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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