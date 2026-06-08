Luke Clanton betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after posting scores of 70-69. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Luke Clanton's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Luke Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|65-70-77-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|72-69-76-74
|+3
|3.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
Luke Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Luke Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.426
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.316
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.394
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.556
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.060
|-0.196
Luke Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 103 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.