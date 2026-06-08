Alejandro Tosti betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.927 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.