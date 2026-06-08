Alejandro Tosti betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open last year after posting a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Tosti's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-73
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.076
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.927
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.254
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-1.022
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-2.127
|-1.103
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.927 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.