PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
20M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open last year after posting a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

Latest odds for Tosti at the RBC Canadian Open.

Tosti's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC65-73-2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged -1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.0760.161
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.927-0.392
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.254-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-1.022-0.783
Average Strokes Gained: Total160-2.127-1.103

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.927 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
  • Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
13H AGO
Poston avoids 'Golf’s Longest Day,' earns spot in U.S. Open, Open Championship
Latest
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW