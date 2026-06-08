Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. The Belgian finished tied for 51st at 1-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.184
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.118
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.569
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.099
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.366
|-0.046
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.569 ranked second on TOUR this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.64% ranked fourth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.