Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.81% of the time.

Dumont de Chassart has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.