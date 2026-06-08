Danny Willett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Danny Willett of England plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.
Willett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|2022
|T28
|71-68-72-65
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-70-75
|-3
|3.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-70-68-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.624
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.433
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.272
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.034
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.819
|-0.662
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards shows his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has a -0.433 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he breaks par 19.95% of the time.
- Willett currently ranks 186th with 21 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.