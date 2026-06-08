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24M AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Danny Willett returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

Latest odds for Willett at the RBC Canadian Open.

Willett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1365-68-67-67-13
2022T2871-68-72-65-4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Willett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Willett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7069-67-70-75-33.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-70-68-69-55.756
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-73+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-70-66-74-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--

Willett's recent performances

  • Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
  • He has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Willett has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.624-0.566
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.433-0.230
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2720.357
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.034-0.224
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.819-0.662

Willett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards shows his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has a -0.433 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Willett has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he breaks par 19.95% of the time.
  • Willett currently ranks 186th with 21 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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J.T. Poston
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1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
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E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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3

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USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
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