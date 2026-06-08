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26M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson missed the cut at this tournament in 2024, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Thompson at the RBC Canadian Open.

Thompson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-74+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open472-69-65-69-1380.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6070-71-72-71E4.900

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Thompson has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2130.224
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3430.374
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1330.241
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.590-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Total820.0980.555

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
  • Thompson has earned 266 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th. He ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.87%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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J.T. Poston
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R4
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USA
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E

2

Ryan Gerard
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R. Gerard
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-12

2

USA
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W. Clark
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-11
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-5

-11

3

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-11
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-5

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
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-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
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-7
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