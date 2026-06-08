Davis Thompson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson missed the cut at this tournament in 2024, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Thompson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.900
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Thompson has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.213
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.343
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.133
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.590
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.098
|0.555
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
- Thompson has earned 266 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th. He ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.87%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.