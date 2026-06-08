Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 27th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Hughes's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|2024
|T7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|2023
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|2022
|T28
|66-75-68-67
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.394
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.200
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.414
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.268
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.087
|0.049
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.