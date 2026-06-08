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16M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 27th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open.

Hughes's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2768-66-64-72-10
2024T769-64-67-70-10
2023MC69-77+2
2022T2866-75-68-67-4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-70-72+15.200
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167

Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.
  • Hughes has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.394-0.724
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.200-0.376
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4140.802
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2680.348
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.0870.049

Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
  • Hughes has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Sam Burns
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Alex Fitzpatrick
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-8
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