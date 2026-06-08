Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Schmid has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.