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33M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Schmid has missed the cut in three consecutive appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, including a 2-under score in 2025. The tournament runs June 11-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course in Caledon, Ontario.

Latest odds for Schmid at the RBC Canadian Open.

Schmid's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-2
2024MC73-71+4
2023MC71-73E

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Schmid's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT571-66-68-71-1260.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.500
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4971-71-74-70+213.500

Schmid's recent performances

  • Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Schmid has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0240.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.4460.096
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.074-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.050-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.446-0.118

Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.446 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
  • Schmid has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

J.T. Poston
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1

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-12
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2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
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-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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