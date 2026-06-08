Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Schmid has missed the cut in three consecutive appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, including a 2-under score in 2025. The tournament runs June 11-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course in Caledon, Ontario.
Schmid's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-72-65-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|70-73-71-74
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.500
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.024
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.446
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.074
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.050
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.446
|-0.118
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.446 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.