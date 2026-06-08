Dan Brown betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.108 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Brown delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR.

On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.