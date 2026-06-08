Dan Brown betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|68-75-70-75
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.456 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.076
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.108
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.412
|-0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.098
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.325
|-0.597
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.108 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Brown delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
- Brown has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.