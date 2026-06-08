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Dan Brown betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Dan Brown will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 at the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 18-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Brown at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4769-67-70-67-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.456 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged -0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.0760.086
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1080.034
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.412-0.456
Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.098-0.261
Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.325-0.597

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.108 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Brown delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
  • Brown has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.48% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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J.T. Poston
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J.T. Poston
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1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
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Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
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-12
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Wyndham Clark
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-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
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