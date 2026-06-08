Dylan Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14, 2026. Wu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at five-under.
Wu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2023
|T25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|2022
|MC
|71-78
|+9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of five-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at seven-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of three-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.312
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.149
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.168
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.365
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.695
|-1.303
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 156th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.