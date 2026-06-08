Dylan Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.