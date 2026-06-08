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25M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14, 2026. Wu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at five-under.

Latest odds for Wu at the RBC Canadian Open.

Wu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5969-66-71-69-5
2024MC70-73+3
2023T2571-70-72-68-7
2022MC71-78+9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of five-under.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at seven-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of three-under.
  • Wu has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.312-0.689
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1490.309
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.168-0.441
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.365-0.482
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.695-1.303

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
  • Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 156th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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