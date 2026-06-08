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32M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Michael Kim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his tied for 14th finish in 2024 where he shot 8-under.

Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Canadian Open.

Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1471-68-66-67-8
2023T4372-71-73-68-4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.425-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.069-0.043
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1130.047
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4540.538
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.0720.141

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Kim earned 506 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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