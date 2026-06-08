Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his tied for 14th finish in 2024 where he shot 8-under.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|2023
|T43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.425
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.069
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.113
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.454
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.072
|0.141
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim earned 506 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.