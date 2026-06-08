Matthew Anderson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Matthew Anderson returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14. Anderson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.
Anderson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Anderson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Anderson missed the cut in 2024.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Anderson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|76-68
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T53
|67-71-67-71
|-8
|6.180
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T15
|72-65-70-71
|-10
|49.000
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T26
|72-68-67-69
|-8
|28.750
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T42
|63-71-65-72
|-9
|12.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|11
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|70.000
Anderson's recent performances
- Anderson has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, where he finished 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Anderson has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Anderson has averaged -0.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Anderson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.954
Anderson's advanced stats and rankings
- Anderson has struggled in his past five tournaments with a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.531 in his past five tournaments indicates challenges with iron play.
- Anderson's -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts shows relatively steady performance on the greens despite other areas needing improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Anderson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.