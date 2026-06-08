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33M AGO

Matthew Anderson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Matthew Anderson returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14. Anderson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.

Latest odds for Anderson at the RBC Canadian Open.

Anderson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4770-65-68-70-7
2024MC71-74+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Anderson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Anderson missed the cut in 2024.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Anderson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC76-68+3--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenMC66-71-5--
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC69-75+4--
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC73-80+9--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT5367-71-67-71-86.180
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT1572-65-70-71-1049.000
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT2672-68-67-69-828.750
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT4263-71-65-72-912.500
Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard1166-68-69-69-1270.000

Anderson's recent performances

  • Anderson has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, where he finished 11th with a score of 12-under.
  • Anderson has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Anderson has averaged -0.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Anderson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.310
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.531
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.954

Anderson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Anderson has struggled in his past five tournaments with a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.531 in his past five tournaments indicates challenges with iron play.
  • Anderson's -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts shows relatively steady performance on the greens despite other areas needing improvement.

All stats in this article are accurate for Anderson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-12

2

USA
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USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

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W. Clark
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-11
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-5

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
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-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

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A. Fitzpatrick
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-8
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