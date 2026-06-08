Matthew Anderson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Anderson has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, where he finished 11th with a score of 12-under.

Anderson has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.