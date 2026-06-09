RBC Canadian Open props: Building out Canadian parlay options at TPC Toronto
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Running with Rick: Three Canadians to back at RBC Canadian Open
The PGA TOUR heads north to Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open. DraftKings Sportsbook is flush with prop bets and Same Game Parlays for all the action at TPC Osprey Valley outside Toronto. Let’s dive in!
Winners Without Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Burns
The first edition at TPC Osprey Valley featured a shootout with 18-under necessary to qualify for a playoff. The top 35 players signed for just four rounds over 70 for the week, and each round of the tournament featured a score of 63 or better.
Eliminating the four players above knocks out the three top finishers from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last week (Clark was third, Fleetwood and Burns both T4) and the only three-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season in Matt Fitzpatrick.
Kristoffer Reitan (+2150) made his name on the DP World Tour in 2025 with three victories. After an unsurprisingly slow start to his PGA TOUR season, he has been electric after the calendar turned to April. The Norwegian has not missed the cut in his last seven events and picked up his first victory on TOUR at the Truist Championship, a Signature Event. He arrives 40 miles outside Toronto after playing his final 54 holes at the Memorial in 11-under-par for T6, including 65 during the marathon Sunday final round. Strong off the tee, his power will put him in premium positions to attack flags and rack up birdies. On a course where there is very little trouble off the fairways and surrounding the larger-than-average greens, he can press send all week.
Kristoffer Reitan's winning approach is the Shot of the Day
I will add the other finisher at the Memorial who shared sixth place, Alex Fitzpatrick (+3400), to this play. Also a winner on TOUR in 2026, the Englishman won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother, listed above, and has not looked back. After his breakthrough win, he shared ninth at the Cadillac Championship before earning a solo fourth place at the Truist Championship. Playing his sixth event of the season, his only finish outside of the top 10 was T75 at the PGA Championship.
My long shot is Aldrich Potgieter (+6800). The South African won the 2025 Rocket Classic at a similar parkland-style course with few hazards last summer. Quietly, he has picked off paydays in his last four and five of his last six, including for at T35 or better. He leads the TOUR in Driving Distance, however you measure it, and sits in the middle of the pack in GIR. Knowing he will have the freedom to fire away off the tee should pique his interest, but he will need his putter to pass through customs.
Top 10 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay – (+700)
Red-hot Wyndham Clark arrives after closing with 60 to win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and a solo third at a more demanding the Memorial last week. His only finish outside T21 in his previous six events was a missed cut at the PGA Championship. This week, he returns to TPC Toronto, where he made 20 birdies in 2025 but finished T59. I am pairing him with the 2025 playoff runner-up, Sam Burns. Making his fifth trip to Canada, he owns three top-10 paydays regardless of the course used for the national open. On a run of eight consecutive weekends, his next step is getting it over the finish line. He closed with 62 last year and circled 22 birdies and one eagle for the week. He would be on my short list for First Round Leader (depending on tee times, morning preference) as well!
Canadian Power Play – Top 20 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+750)
At the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & CC, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian winner since 1954 when he sank his memorable eagle putt to knock out Fleetwood in a playoff. Now a five-time winner on TOUR, he returns for his second go-around at TPC Toronto and will attempt to improve on four rounds in the 60s and a T13 payday. He enters the week making the cut in seven consecutive events and has opened with a round in the 60s in his last five. I am pairing him with Taylor Pendrith, another GIR machine who cashed T27 here in 2025. The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has not produced a top-20 result since the first event of the season, T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The inspiration of his home open should motivate him. He has not missed the cut in his last five events on TOUR. Now it’s time to finish.
Whoa, Canada! Top 20 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+1400)
I have listed the veterans above; now let's get in on the new generation of PGA TOUR players from The Great White North. Sudarshan Yellamaraju and A.J. Ewart, both under 30, have forced their way into the conversation in their national open. In a perfect world, I would prefer this in a Top 40 market, but let’s gamble! Yellamaraju, 24, plays from Mississauga, Canada, and cashed 13 times in his previous 16 starts. Balanced throughout his bag, he doesn’t have a problem giving it a knock off the tee (21st Driving Distance) or making birdies (18th; 4.25 per round). Ewart, who is 27, cashed T19 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and T17 the next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He’s hot! Making the cut 10 times in 14 events, eight of his paydays are T30 or better. Remember, at DraftKings, you can mix and match old and new, or whatever you would like.
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