RBC Canadian Open props: Building out Canadian parlay options at TPC Toronto

At the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & CC, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian winner since 1954 when he sank his memorable eagle putt to knock out Fleetwood in a playoff. Now a five-time winner on TOUR, he returns for his second go-around at TPC Toronto and will attempt to improve on four rounds in the 60s and a T13 payday. He enters the week making the cut in seven consecutive events and has opened with a round in the 60s in his last five. I am pairing him with Taylor Pendrith, another GIR machine who cashed T27 here in 2025. The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has not produced a top-20 result since the first event of the season, T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The inspiration of his home open should motivate him. He has not missed the cut in his last five events on TOUR. Now it’s time to finish.